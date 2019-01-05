It’s not uncommon for the significance of someone’s talent to be overlooked or taken for granted at home, but revered far and wide. That certainly seems to be the case when it comes to local artist and musician Chris Hodges.
“He is an outstanding person and is known as a really fine artist, especially outside of Rome,” said Jeanne Cahill, a friend of Hodges.
Most folks around Rome and Floyd County simply know Hodges as an art teacher, having taught art at Pepperell Middle School in the early 90s and then Rome High School through 2011.
“Former students always come up and say he was their favorite,” said Cahill, saying brief interruptions from past pupils is a common occurrence when out in public with Hodges.
Hodges’ art has gained a lot of traction on social media in recent years, leading to an opportunity to support himself doing what he loves.
“Over the last year and a half or so, two years I guess now … I started doing these portraits and they caught on,” said Hodges, whose work could easily be mistaken for a photograph. “Through Instagram and Facebook I started getting some commissions, which has been kind of nice because I could sit at home and work and have some reason to get up in the morning.”
There’s a very good reason Hodges might need extra motivation to “get up in the morning.” He’s been suffering with spinal issues since childhood and his health and physical abilities have been in serious decline of late.
“I was born with scoliosis,” Hodges said. “(My spine) curves in three places, which is unusual. Usually you just get one or two, but I got three. I spent about the first six months in the hospital and then I went to a March of Dimes clinic.”
Hodges’ mother had been prescribed a morning sickness medication that was later found to be harmful to children in the womb. He said he was actually one of the lucky ones.
“I saw some pretty scary things growing up that could have easily been me,” Hodges said of his time spent getting treatment as a child.
Now Hodges relies on a wheelchair to get himself around.
“Over the years it just started to deteriorate and I didn’t realize,” Hodges said. “I knew my back hurt quite often, but I just thought it was because I stood up all day teaching school.” After an accident one day at school, an MRI revealed Hodges’ spine had deteriorated.
These days, getting around can be quite a challenge for Hodges and his current home isn’t ideal for a man in a wheelchair.
“The house I’m in now is not very wheelchair-friendly,” said Hodges, who also deals with periods of extreme pain and some inability to do the things he used to due to the muscle condition dystonia.
“It feels like your muscles trying to tear themselves off the bone for 10 minutes to an hour and a half.”
With his work now more widely known, Hodges has to find time to complete work to satisfy the commissions he’s been receiving for work.
“I did a portrait for actress Debra Messing that turned out pretty well,” Hodges said. “I‘ve done several singers and I’ve met a lot of really nice people, too. I now have work in Australia and England and Poland.”
A new home
Hodges has always seen himself in a loft apartment with lots of open space for art and music. Now that he’s in a wheelchair, the same type of situation could also help him with mobility issues.
“Just a big, large open space is about the best thing that I could imagine,” Hodges said. “Any artist or musician, it would be a good space to work in.”
When considering what to do with an old rundown piece of property she owned on South Broad Street, Jeanne Cahill’s son Carysuggested the home be renovated into a nice open living space for Hodges to continue his art and music. That’s when Hodges’ dream of a loft started to take shape … sort of.
Though the South Broad home owned by Cahill isn’t exactly a loft apartment, the same concept has gone into the property’s recent renovation.
“I would say we’re 75 to 80 percent finished,” Cahill said. “It’s turning into an incredible project.”
Besides the open concept, the home will have cabinets and appliances at the correct heights for someone in a wheelchair, along with an accessible bath area.
Hodges’ artwork can be seen online at chrishodgesfineart.com, where patrons can also contact him about commissioning a work of their own.
Another way people can connect with Hodges is through a website set up by others on his behalf to help with the cost of renovations to his future home at gofundme.com/house-for-hodges. So far, around $3,500 of the $65,000 goal has been raised. Hodges said though he didn’t originally know about the site, he appreciates it and hopes to move in to the home soon.
“Hopefully by the end of January,” Hodges said of the nearing move-in date. “It’s going to be nice.”