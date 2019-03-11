Matt Harper and his wife Jessica have opened Harper Home Design, a one-stop shop for prospective new home owners, at 424 Broad Street. Both have made the conversion from the real estate business in the past year.
"The home decor is something that Jessica has been wanting to do for a long time, but the actual store originated as a selection center for the new construction homes that we build," Matt said. "It's a wonderfully sized space in such a good area." He said the location was a little larger to be strictly a selection center, but works perfectly as a one-stop home to incorporate their new construction and remodeling business.
"We specialize in Farmhouse-style new construction, so it all ties together," Matt said. They do a lot of remodels, particularly kitchen and bath jobs, as well as new construction, which also goes by the name of Harper Home Design. "Jessica has a great knack for interior design," Matt said.
The couple saw a need for new construction in the $200,000 to $300,000 price range in Rome and Floyd County and decided to take on construction themselves.
"There is not a whole lot of inventory at that price point at all. We're trying to give folks a lot of house for their money,"Harper said. He said the couple wants to eliminate the need for folks to go out of town to spend money on selections for the home. "Our homes are fully customizable with all the things we have within the store, from tile, to flooring, cabinet styles and colors, counter-tops, everything from start to finish," Matt said.
The new store opened March 1, but it still not fully stocked yet. When everything is in, they will be able to offer people interested in remodels or new construction, hands-on samples of the different types of kitchen counter-tops, back-splash materials,.
"We've still got some painting to do and a few more displays to come in but the rent started March 1, so we did too," Matt said.