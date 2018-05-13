New golf tournament to benefit Sheriff’s Office Youth Initiative
A new golf event will take place Friday, June 15, with the Building Unity in the Community Golf Tournament taking place at Stonebridge Golf Club.
The new tournament, hosted by Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Youth Initiative, will benefit the Sheriff's Santa program. Proceeds will be used to provide brand new winter coats to children in need to help improve self-confidence, peer acceptance, school attendance and overall wellness.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Youth Initiative strives to educate and inform the citizens of Floyd County through educational forums and workshops and help meet the needs of the dependent and neglected children served in Floyd County.
“A lot of times our program teaches kids that miss out on some of the other Christmas charity,” Burkhalter said. “We even quite often have provided toys for children of inmates in our jail. It's never the children's fault their parents may be in jail.”
Stonebridge Golf Club is located at 585 Stonebridge Drive, and play is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The tournament format is a four person team scramble shotgun start. Lunch is set for 12 p.m.
To play in the event, the cost is $100 per individual and $400 per team. The registration fee includes cart fees, range balls, lunch and beverages. Sponsorship levels for the tournament range from $100 to $2,000. The deadline to sign up and pay for sponsorship is set for Friday, June 1.
For more information, or to sign up to play or for sponsorship, contact tournament chair Mechelle Cliatt at (706) 291-4111, extension 8812, or by email at cliattm@floydcountyga.org.