New Floyd County Schools superintendent to be announced Tuesday
The new superintendent of Floyd County Schools is expected to be announced Tuesday morning during a called board of education meeting, to conclude a search of over two months to replace Superintendent John Jackson.
The meeting is set for 8 a.m. and will be held at the central office, 600 Riverside Parkway, where one of the three finalists — April Childers, Glenn White and Jeffrey Wilson — will be named as the next head of the school system. The three finalists, two from within the system and one outside candidate, were announced last week.
Board members went into executive session Wednesday night following Pepperell High’s baccalaureate service to discuss personnel, but no action was taken. The latest called meeting is one of six executive sessions the board has held to discuss personnel since Jackson announced his retirement March 13 — his retirement date is set for June 30.
The field of three was narrowed down from over 30 applicants.
Childers is the school system’s deputy superintendent, a position she has held since April 2015. She began working in the system in 1994 as a teacher and has gone on to hold positions of instructional coach, executive internship coordinator, data analyst and director of strategic planning and accountability.
White is the system’s director of student services, which he took on in April 2015. Before that, he was the principal of Model High for 10 years and the assistant principal there from August 1991 to June 1995. He also was a teacher in Floyd County and Newnan during the 1980s.
Wilson is currently the superintendent of White County Schools, a charter system in Cleveland, where he has been since September 2011. He previously held an assistant superintendent position in Anderson, South Carolina, and numerous other administrative roles, including the South Carolina Department of Education, in his 30-plus years in education. He also was a special education teacher and professor at several colleges, including Clemson University.