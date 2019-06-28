Rome Street Department crews were busy Friday, hanging new flashing lights at the pedestrian crosswalk in the 200 block of Broad Street. Amanda Carter, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority said the "“Mid-Block Crosswalk Safety Trial” will continue for 20 days, then move to the 300 block for 20 days and the 400 block for another 200 days as the city gets feedback from pedestrians and motorists alike.
"As our downtown population is growing, so is the need for pedestrian safety," Carter said. New pedestrian signage, along with flashing lights, were hung Friday at four spots, two for traffic in each direction in the 200 block.
"Just press the button on the pole prior to crossing, look both ways to ensure cars have stopped, and then cross while the lights are flashing," Carter said. The lights are on a set timer and will flash for approximately 20 seconds. They are not equipped with motion sensors so pedestrians will need to activate the lights.
The actual flashers are only in the 200 block at this time, however the new signage is already up at the crosswalks in the 300 and 400 blocks.
The pilot project is an initiative of the City of Rome Street Department in collaboration with the Downtown Development Parking Committee.
Rome Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said the trials in the different blocks are being done in an effort to get feedback from not only pedestrians and motorists, but also from people who live downtown and customers who frequent the sidewalk cafes downtown.
"We want to add an extra layer of security for people crossing the street, but we don't want to do it at the expenses of businesses or residents downtown," Jenkins said.
Carter is seeking feedback from pedestrians, motorists, and downtown business and property owners before determining whether or not the flashers will be funded and installed on a permanent basis.
Rome has had raised signs in the middle of traffic in the crosswalks for over a year, but a number have had to be replaced after being hit and knocked down.
Pedestrian crosswalks are located in all of the blocks from the Etowah River up Broad Street to Fifth Avenue, however there is not a crosswalk in the 500 block.