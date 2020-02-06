Organizers of the Georgia Steeplechase, which took a year off in 2019, are hoping to make a comeback in 2020 with a new event at Kingston Downs.
Anthony-Scott Hobbs said the common denominator for people who have supported the steeplechase in the past is that they love horses.
"We're trying to rebuild the foundation of this sport here in North Georgia," he said.
The Spring Hunter Pace is expected to take place Saturday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will involve equestrians from all over North Georgia.
"We're happy with the progress," Hobbs said.
It's a competitive event based on riders covering an eight-mile, cross-country course pitted against a specific time.
"The best riders go out in the first group. They give you a time of what they think they can accomplish it in," Hobbs said. "Whoever comes closest as a team to those predicted times wins."
The course does include some jumps. However, riders who don't feel comfortable jumping can go around the jump and take a time penalty.
"The main objective is, we really love the sport. We love the horses and this is a way to bond with all the equestrians in the area," Hobbs said. "We'll do them in the spring and we'll do them in the fall."
There will be an opportunity for people to come out and picnic and watch as the competitors ride by. Tickets are available on the website, www.georgiasteeplechase.org. Prices range from $35 to $50.
"The folks at Kingston Downs really want to see it successful," Hobbs said.
Dates for the steeplechase itself will be announced at a later date.
"The National Steeplechase Association is working with us," Hobbs said.
In addition to the equestrian events, Kingston Downs will also host a Georgia Interscholastic Association Cycling league event Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27. The event is expected to draw middle school and high school mountain bike riders from all over the state.
Organized pre-ride dates on the new course will be announced around April 1.