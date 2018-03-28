New Courtyard by Marriott now open
"We're glad to be here, glad to have arrived," said Wesley Dowdy, Duke Hospitality president.
"It's been a long time coming," said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich. "Knowing our hotel situation, we've had an increase in demand, so I think it's right on time to help meet that need."
Dowdy said the hotel hosted an all-day meeting of United Healthcare personnel in the conference rooms Wednesday.
Rich said the community, through the Convention and Visitors Bureau, has been trying to reposition the community for conventions and corporate travel.
"This will go a long way toward filling that void,” Rich said.
Kristi Kent, communications director at the Greater Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the addition of the 124 rooms at the Courtyard by Marriott brings the total number of hotel rooms available in Rome to 930. Add in rooms at several bed and breakfast facilities and that goes up to 943.
"I know as well as anyone construction projects can get complicated," Rich said. "It was not a shock to me that a construction project would go over its schedule."
All of the public areas of the hotel are open, including the Bistro food service area and the rear patio.
The hotel currently has approximately 30 employees and expects that to grow to between 40 and 45 as banquet and special event staff are added in the coming weeks.
Bob Johnson is the general manager while Becky Ellis and Barbara Reeves head the sales staff.
There is still one piece of the Marriott puzzle that is missing, the connection to the Oostanaula River levee off of the back patio. That part of the project was held up by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers but has since been approved.
Dowdy said the link to the levee should be completed by mid-April. There is a temporary staircase coming down off the rear deck at the base of the levee just a few feet away from a trailhead.