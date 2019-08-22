First-time claims for unemployment assistance skyrocketed in Rome in July. The number of Floyd County residents who filed for jobless benefits in July numbered 658, up 45.6% from July a year ago and up a whopping 136.7% from June.
Subsequently, the July unemployment rate for Rome and Floyd County rose to 4.6%. That was an increase of half a percent from 4.1% in June. Only Murray County, at an even 5%, was higher across the Northwest Georgia region. Pickens, Catoosa and Paulding counties all checked in with 3.2% rates, the lowest in the region.
A first-time claim is one filed by an individual who has not sought unemployment benefits during the preceding 12 months. It is considered one of the leading indicators of how a region’s economy is performing, however, the filings do not necessarily reflect the state of the economy in the county where the resident lives. A Floyd County person who works in Cobb County and gets laid off from his or her job in Cobb County would be reflected in the Floyd County statistics.
Floyd County workers filed 658 initial claims in July, up from 278 in June and 452 in July a year ago.
“Every year in July and December we get a spike,” said Ken Wright, director of existing industry and business services at the Rome Floyd Chamber. “We’ve got automotive supplier companies that have shutdowns in July and December. Those employees who don’t qualify for vacation, they are allowed to go file for unemployment that week or two weeks.”
The Department of Labor pumped more than $303,500 in unemployment benefits into Floyd County during July. The average weekly benefit check amounted to $249.
If there is any solace to find from the numbers, they mirrored a trend across the entire 15-county Northwest Georgia region.
First-time claims filed by residents of Dade, Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Fannin, Pickens, Gordon, Chattooga, Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties more than doubled from June to July, jumping from 1,595 in June to 3,213 in July.
The actual jobless rates for the contiguous counties showed Bartow at 3.5%, Chattooga at 4.5%, Gordon at 4.1%, Polk at 3.9% and Walker at 3.6%.
The new report indicates that there were 42,200 jobs tied to companies listing a Floyd County address in June, down from 42,400 in July, but up from 41,300 local-based jobs in July of 2018. The Department of Labor report further indicates that of those 42,200 jobs in Floyd County, 81% fall within the service sector of the economy and just 15% fall in the manufacturing sector.
Wright said the Chamber has more than 90 jobs that are currently listed on the Chamber website and a lot of companies are still looking for qualified employees.