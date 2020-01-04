Mark Cochran calls it “the velocity of money” and making it happen here is his top priority as a new Rome city commissioner.
It’s all part of his vision of economic development, especially for the River District.
“My number one goal is to see high-density residential development for young professionals happen across the river,” the millennial architect said Monday as he anticipates being sworn in January 13 with fellow newly-elected commissioners Bonny Askew and Jim Bojo. “I also really want to strongly pursue the development of a river walk where you can actually access the water from downtown.”
For all three newbies, economic development is a common theme, although Cochran expressed the most specifics in that department this past week.
The owner of his own architecture firm, CEVIAN Design Lab at 501 Broad St., Cochran has experience designing interiors and exteriors of medical, educational and faith-based facilities and has at least three hours of podcasts on his website cochran4rome.com explaining his vision for the city.
The velocity of money — or circulation speed of currency — is generated by a commitment to buying local and creating a culture of keeping the cash flowing through as many hands as possible within a specific geographic area.
“We have such a strong educational and medical community, so much money coming in from outside Rome is being spent in Rome,” Cochran said. “If we could get the money spent in Rome to stay in Rome, we increase the velocity of money. The more money that stays local, the faster it circulates and more people have access to it. But you need density to create velocity.”
But to attract the density of people needed to make that happen, you need “cool things to do,” he explained.
“Young people won’t move to an area where there’s nothing to do,” Cochran said. “It’s like a three-legged stool. Everything has to happen in tandem or it won’t work. That’s the challenge. You can’t have one piece and expect the others to follow.”
He said he’s hopeful there will be support for these concepts with others on the commission — especially his fellow newly-seated.
“Bonny Askew and Jim Bojo and I all ran on increasing affordable housing for young people and in providing things for them such as trails and so forth,” Cochran said, adding he would love for the mayor to create a new “quality of life” committee that would focus on rivers, trails, density studies, housing and all things that will take Rome into the future.
Bojo said he’d like to see the city focus on improving real time data collection and reporting.
“We don’t do a good job of collecting data for traffic, water consumption and a lot of things that could be acted on much, much quicker,” he said. “We’re mostly reactive and not proactive.”
Being true to his campaign platform, he continued to stress the importance of a good trail system.
“They’ve done a good job so far, but I’d like to see them finish and extend Kingfisher Trail down to Cedartown and hook up with the Silver Comet Trail,” said Bojo, a former broadcaster who had dreamed for years of serving on the city commission. “There’s gotta be grants to help us do some of this stuff.”
Bojo and Askew also want to see homelessness solutions continue to be a priority, as well as looking at increasing pay for police officers and deputies.
“We’re down about 15 police officers,” Bojo said. “When you’re down that much, it’s like a whole shift or more. That’s 15 sets of eyes we don’t have. All of the surrounding counties pay more, but I’ve heard Bartow won’t hire someone unless they have two years under their belt. They’re getting trained here, then jumping over to Cartersville.”
According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the starting hourly pay for Rome police officers in 2018 was $15.87, compared to Cartersville at $16.79.
“Public safety really needs to be on the forefront,” said Askew, who also served on the commission in the mid-1980s. “Our firemen and police officers need to be retained and the only way we can do that is to pay them a decent salary. The safety of our citizens depends on it.”
Askew said that when he served on the commission in his 20s, it was all about learning his way around procedures and policies. Today, it’s more about listening to his constituents and making sure he carries out their will.
“I’ve grown up a lot,” Askew said. “I’ve worked in the community a lot and done a lot of things and met a lot of people and so I’m just interested in doing more of that and making sure I’m out in the community and people know I’m there to listen to them.”