Eddie Hasko, owner of Bella Roma Grill, submitted the sole bid to purchase the old Rome Floyd County Recycling Center property on Watters Street.
The county set a deadline of 2 p.m. Monday for interested buyers, after a previous call for bids earlier this summer netted no responses.
Purchasing Director Bill Gilliland said Hasko offered $30,000 for the 1.6-acre site on the corner of Calhoun Avenue.
The property was originally part of the old Fox Manufacturing facility and remains on the Hazardous Site Inventory. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has determined it’s safe to use but there’s a prohibition against disturbing the soil.
“My attorney told me not to buy it,” Hasko said Monday, when he handed in his bid packet. “I made the decision this morning.”
Gilliland said he would pass along the packet to County Manager Jamie McCord, who would make a recommendation to the Floyd County Commission. The joint Solid Waste Commission could weigh in as early as today, at a special called meeting set for 8:30 a.m. at Rome City Hall.
Hasko said he wants to use the building as a warehouse, to store the restaurant equipment he buys and sells. It needs electrical work and a security system, he said, and the interior must be cleared and furnished.
The building has been vandalized several times since recycling operations were moved in January to their new location on Lavender Drive, Gilliland noted. Thieves have essentially stripped the copper wiring.
Officials had hoped the sale of the Watters Street site would enable the recycling center to repay a $324,000 transfer from the Solid Waste Commission. The money was needed to finish equipping the new center, which was funded through a $1.3 million earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package
Recycling center operations have been losing money and the SWC has said it can’t keep subsidizing it. The entity’s capital fund comes from landfill fees and is meant to pay for opening and closing new sections at the Walker Mountain facility.
The agenda for today’s SWC meeting includes an update on a long-range financial plan.
In addition to the dollar-amount offered for the Watters Street property, the request for proposals said bids would be weighted by their benefit to the North Rome community in terms of jobs and economic development. Hasko said his operation would likely require two or three people, for security and deliveries.
Currently, the government-owned site brings in no property tax revenue and is maintained by county public works crews.