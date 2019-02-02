"Back in the day everybody knew who he was," Rickman said of his grandfather. "People traveled from Chattanooga, Birmingham, Atlanta, he was a real attraction back then. I don't hold a candle to what he was doing back in that time."
Sidaris ran the Dutch Mill Steakhouse, which was near the old Cedar Valley Drive-In where a convenience store is currently located. It burned down in the late 1950s. He also ran Tony's Steak House on Avenue C.
Rickman, who finished third in the 2016 World Food Championship steak competition, went back to his grandfather's Greek roots to cook a lamb dish that got him out of the preliminary round of the competition in Alabama and into the finals.
"It was a rack of lamb with herb roasted potatoes, blistered heirloom tomatoes, and a dry Porcini red wine mushroom reduction with it," Rickman said. In the finals, all of the chefs had to prepare a dish that featured sausage, an homage to the event's chief sponsor, Wampler's Farm Sausage.
The World Food Championships is a tournament of champions. It drew more than 1,600 competitors and teams from 14 different countries.
The win, and $10,000 first prize, came at a special time for Rickman and the greater Marianna community.
"Hurricane Michael destroyed our town. Our restaurant is still there and still operational, it just knocked the hood vent off the building," Rickman said. "Both sides of me collapsed, our home was destroyed, for sure, but we made it through."
Rickman said he plans to use much of the prize money to assist with the expenses associated with the rebuild of his home.
He hopes the win can be a bit of a lift for Marianna, but hasn't really had much of a chance to promote his title. Since winning the competition, Rickman has been filming a couple of shows for the Destination Channel, plans to compete in a $100,000 event in New Orleans in April, and later on this year will go to California for a couple of television appearances.
"Mostly, I'm just picking up where my grandfather left off," Rickman said.