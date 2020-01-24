Over the last few months, the federal opioid lawsuit has seen information disclosures and national drugstore chains suing doctors.
Now the chains are petitioning against the case to overturn orders made by the district judge.
Back in November, U.S. District Court Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, became the sole judge on the national bellweather case against manufacturers and distributors of opioids brought by cities and counties across the nation, including Rome and Floyd County.
Since then, defendants Walmart, CVS and Walgreens have been called to disclose 14 years of opioid data for the lawsuit. While the defendants argued that such disclosure could violate patients' privacy, Polster responded by saying the Court has already put in protective orders for the patients.
More recently, the pharmacies have been trying to petition in appeals court to overturn Polster's orders, stating that at least two of the orders do not comply with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, according to an article published on Law.com.
The pharmacies are currently facing an Oct. 13 trial for the bellweather case.
Earlier this month, the national chains decided to sue doctors across Northeast Ohio, placing the blame of the national drug epidemic on them.
The 500 doctors, only identified as "John and Jane Does 1-500", would have to pay a portion of the penalty if the defendants in the opioid lawsuit are found liable at trial. The chains argue that the doctors should be held responsible as the ones who prescribe the opioid medication, which has led to addictions, overdoses and drug-related deaths across the nation.