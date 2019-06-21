National Exchange Club CEO Tracey Edwards helped install Assistant Rome City Manager Patrick Eidson as the new president of the Rome Exchange Club during ceremonies Friday night.
"I also had the opportunity to visit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, which is part of our network," Edwards said.
Edwards, who is based out of Toledo, Ohio, said the Rome club is the second largest Exchange Club in the world, just behind Charleston, S.C. Eidson said the Rome club now has 213 members. Edwards said the average Exchange Club probably has about 40 members.
Edwards said Exchange was founded in Detroit, but is now headquartered in Toledo. The organization now has more than 650 clubs with over 18,000 members across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
"Our mission is inspiring communities to become better places to live," Edwards said. "Our members are really good at bringing people together to address the needs of the community, helping deliver health, services, fun and making the community better. Our motto is 'Unity for Service.'"
Eidson said the national Service Project has been the prevention of child abuse.
"The fair is our major fundraiser during the year and we support the Family Resource Center," Eidson said. All members of the Exchange Club are also members of the Coosa Valley Fair Association. The 76th annual Coosa Valley Fair is set for Oct. 1-5 this year.
Aside from the fair, community service projects sponsored by the club include Strike Out Child Abuse, the Gary Tillman Clocktower Race, Night at the Movies and the Jim Bishop Memorial (golf) Tournament.
"We have an aggressive pledge drive with our membership and have 100% participation in that with our board. That's a goal for me this year, for our members to be pledging on a regular basis to the Family Resource Center," Eidson said.
Edwards said the Rome club was a leader in the entire Exchange network and is one the organization looks up to when it comes to helping battle child abuse.
Tina Bartleson, Exchange Club Family Resource Center director, said there are 67 child abuse prevention centers spread across 24 states in the Exchange network. The Rome center is 28 years-old and has served more than 3,500 families, which includes more than 4,300 parents and 5,500 children. Edwards presented a certificate recognizing the Rome center's accreditation during Friday night's installation banquet.
Edwards said the trip to Rome was a great part of her responsibilities as CEO of the organization.
"It's good to get out and thank people for being members. They are spending their own time and money to be involved in Exchange. It's also good to see their impact in their communities and see what we can do to help. We want to make to make it easier to recruit and gain new members and show how to be more effective leaders."
"I think our club is really representative of the entire community from the standpoint of being involved, being engaged, caring about our community," Eidson said. "Our club has a rich history and a rich tradition."
In addition to Eidson being installed as president, Carol Abrams was installed as treasurer, George Fricks as secretary and Larry Walker as president-elect.