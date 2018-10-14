NAMI Rome is launching a fundraising campaign to raise money for a clubhouse for local adults living with a mental illness. Elevation House will follow a model used by 320 other National Alliance on Mental Illness affiliates to provide support in a recovery-focused environment.
A walk called Roam N Rome ... Building Hope is scheduled for Nov. 3 at Heritage Park. Registration starts at 9 a.m., lunch is at noon.
NAMI Rome assists residents in Floyd County and surrounding areas as advocates and by offering programs for people with mental illness as well as their family, friends and caregivers. The organization recently held a series of outreach events recognizing National Mental Illness Awareness Week.
"In Floyd County there are around 20,000 people living with a mental illness and 10,000 are not being treated," said Bonnie Moore, president of NAMI Rome.
The estimate comes from the national average, she said, and is why much needs to be done to improve the mental health system.
"Realizing this, NAMI Rome is always telling others about mental illness and the many needs, hopes, and dreams of people living with mental illness," she said.
Moore’s daughter, Jamie Griffin often tells her story of living with a mental illness and how NAMI has helped her recovery. She spoke last week to over 20 people attending a lunch and learn hosted by CASA Floyd. Danielle McDaniel of the Family Resource Center said Griffin's "In Our Own Voices" presentation was useful to her work and personal life.
"I feel it is important to understand and recognize the signs of mental illness and to be supportive when it comes to anyone I meet," McDaniel said.
A special candlelight service hosted by Second Avenue United Methodist Church Tuesday marked the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding. Wendy Farmer, CEO of Behavioral Health Link, spoke on how the stigma of mental illness can have a negative impact on people trying to "live in wellness."
“Tonight was a powerful reminder that when the faith community and the mental health treatment community collaborate, we can make a meaningful difference for people living with mental illness,” said Halei Scuvotti.
NAMI Rome also has set up book displays and donated books on mental health at Georgia Highlands, Berry College and Shorter University.
Moore said over 50 percent of college students readily say that stress, anxiety and depression are a way of life but many don't realize there's help available and they should seek it.
"Be a friend. Tell your friend who is struggling with anxiety that you care, and take that person to your college counseling office," Moore said.