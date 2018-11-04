Members of the community enjoyed a variety of dishes at the NAACP Soul Food Supper Saturday night.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Man shot at car then threw gun out window
- Fatal wreck shuts down Ga. 140, power temporarily cut
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Friday, NOv. 2, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 3, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.
- Sheriff: Body found in Allatoona weighted with rocks, ankle weights
- Floyd County Jail report for 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28