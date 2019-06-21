“What we feel is important is to make sure our youth learn about the history of America and stay involved," dinner coordinator Chloe Garth-Fielder said.
The annual Freedom Fund Banquet will take place on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome First United Methodist Church on East Third Avenue. The theme this year is preserving legacy and envisioning the future.
The local NAACP chapter has been holding annual dinners for over 25 years. The Rome-Floyd County branch focuses on local youth, and this event will be a fundraiser for youth activities and scholarships.
Commissioner Robyn Crittenden of the State of Georgia Department of Human Services will be the guest speaker at the event. Crittenden served as Secretary of State from Nov. 8, 2018 to Jan. 14, while the former Secretary of State, Brian Kemp, was transitioning to his elected role as governor.
Crittenden will be speaking on the historic black men of America, Garth-Fielder said. She said the local NAACP chapter wants to help local youth envision their future while also helping them understand their past.
“What we feel is important is to make sure our youth learn about the history of America and stay involved,” Garth-Fielder said.
The Rome-Floyd chapter also tries to teach local youth about understanding and appreciating all ethnic groups, understand networking, encouraging students to be budding intellectuals as well as teaching local youth about social and political status.
Garth-Fielder said she tries to live her life by the Harriet Tubman quote, "Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world."
A portion of Saturday night's dinner will be dedicated to the founders of the NAACP and will feature local youth from the community. Local performer Kevin Allen will provide entertainment.
Tickets for the Freedom Fund Banquet will be available at the door Saturday evening before the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $40 each and tickets for children 12 and under are $20.