Members of the Museum of Flight are hard at work, prepping their planes and historical weapons of war for movie scenes set to film Saturday at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Volunteer Gil Espy said crews from Chattanooga-based Atomic Films will be focusing on five aircraft from the collection — including the T-28s like the one he flew as a crew chief in 1969 and 1970.
"This is a movie about Vietnam and these were used extensively in Vietnam," Espy said. "Not just by us, but by the South Vietnamese and the Laotians, too."
Pilot Pete O'Hare will be in one of the warbirds Saturday, but on Wednesday he was spray-painting a captured Russian cannon for use in one of the scenes. An old U.S. Army "water buffalo" — a 400-gallon water tank on a trailer — was next.
"They said they'd paint it or pay me to paint it, so ...," he said.
O'Hare said the museum was a stop on a recent tour of potential movie locations conducted by Lisa Smith of Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism.
"Gil showed them around and two days later we got a call," he said.
He and Tom Calvanelli also spent some time going over the tiny L-2 "Grasshopper" that Calvanelli will be flying. The fabric-covered observation and liaison aircraft were used to mark enemy movements for artillery attacks.
"They were awesome pilots," Espy said. "They flew around and drew fire so they could spot concentrations of troops or trucks. They were crazy people."
Calvanelli said he's never been up in the museum's Taylorcraft L-2, but he has plenty of experience with similar planes. He did a final walk-around Wednesday, then left for the day.
"I'm going to see if it leaks overnight ... (and) I'll fly it tomorrow," he said.
Espy said plans are to set up the planes and equipment Friday at the north end of the field near the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Aviation Training Center. Briefing is at 6 a.m. Saturday and the film crew is slated to arrive shortly after that.
"They want to get the sunrise in," Espy said. "Then they'll come back later and put cameras on the planes."
The name of the movie has not yet been disclosed and Smith said most of the filming will be done elsewhere. The Floyd County Commission approved a contract for about two to four hours at the airport, at $250 an hour.
Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter said the studio would be working closely with Airport Manager John Carroll to ensure regular operations aren't disrupted at the facility.
The nonprofit Museum of Flight, open daily except for Mondays, is dedicated to showcasing historical planes and memorabilia that tell how aviation shaped the nation's history. Its annual Open Hangar Gala is set for April 20.
