Two separate murder trials are scheduled to get underway this week in Floyd County Superior Court.
Judge Jack Niedrach is slated to hear the case against Nakotah Javez Smith, 34, of 18 Homestead St., on Monday at 9 a.m.
The trial of 19-year-old Keilan Laron Orr, of 2522 Callier Springs Road, is expected to go before Chief Judge Bryant Durham on Wednesday.
Smith is accused of shooting to death his girlfriend, Crystal Dawn Vega. The incident happened June 15, 2018, at her West 13th Street home. Vega was found with a gunshot wound to the head and taken to Floyd Medical Center but died of her injuries on June 18.
Smith fled but was captured a week later. He's facing counts of murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, cruelty to children and weapons charges.
Orr is accused of shooting 37-year-old LaMario Majors at his Maple Street home on July 25, 2018. Majors died at the hospital five days later.
According to Floyd County Jail records, investigators quickly identified Orr as the shooter and initially charged him with aggravated assault. He's also facing felony murder and weapons charges.
Several other murder cases also are lining up for adjudication:
Hassan Shareef Rashad, 39, and Sydney Kiara Dean, 29, both of 94A Dodd Blvd., are charged in the April 2018 beating death of Dean's 2-year-old child.
Rashad, who's facing first-degree murder charges, is accused of attacking the child, who reportedly suffered brain injuries and a fractured skull along with multiple internal injuries.
Dean was arrested two weeks later on a second-degree murder charge. She's accused of knowingly failing to get the child treatment for several hours.
The case against Wallace Chambers Jr., 46, of 429 Branham Ave., also is on the court calendar for October. Chambers is charged in the May 30 shooting death of Johnny Lewis Price, 74, in the 500 block of Hardy Avenue.
Judge Kay Ann Wetherington also is slated to sentence on Tuesday one of the Rome men accused of forging vehicle trade-in documents at the former CarXpress on Shorter Avenue to steal over $100,000 in tax money.
Verlon Raymond Smith pleaded guilty in June to 221 charges including theft by conversion and forgery.
His son, Brandon Keith Smith, is scheduled for trial mid-month on 223 criminal charges including violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. RICO charges were dropped against the elder Smith when he entered his plea.
The men were arrested in October 2015 following a raid at the used car dealership by Rome, Floyd County and Georgia Department of Revenue agents.