"I heard pow, pow, pow, pow," Wendy Williams testified Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court.
"Then John turned and said 'Damn, Grady shot me,' took a step and collapsed," she explained.
John Alton Allen, Jr., 36, was shot to death June 16, 2018, outside his home at 302 Wright St. in North Rome. Bullets struck him in the chest, stomach, arm and hand.
Grady Harper Jr., 29, of nearby 3 Roseway Circle, Apt. B, is facing murder, aggravated assault and other felony charges in the incident. He has entered not-guilty pleas and his attorney, James Wyatt, said he intends to show Harper shot Allen in defense of his brother.
The trial in front of Judge Kay Ann Wetherington is scheduled to continue today.
Williams, a self-described "close friend" of Allen who was staying in his house, was the first witness called by Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin.
She said the incident started the night before, when Harper's brother, Jamal Harper, approached them outside the Hop-N-Shop on Calhoun Avenue and took issue with something Allen said. She couldn't remember the subject of the dispute.
"They had words but it really wasn't anything you'd think would have ... kept on," she testified.
Williams said Jamal Harper later contacted her on Facebook, telling her to tell Allen he wanted to fight. She said she can't remember if she mentioned it to Allen — but the two met the next day in what turned out to be a fatal confrontation.
The general scenario isn't in dispute, according to testimony from Williams and the opening statements of both attorneys.
Grady Harper went with Jamal Harper to Allen's house carrying a gun. The three talked and argued for — times vary — 20 minutes to nearly an hour, primarily about a one-on-one fight between Jamal Harper and Allen and why Grady Harper was carrying a firearm.
"At that point in time, I didn't even think there would be a fight," Williams said.
But Grady Harper put the weapon down on the street, reportedly saying he just brought it in case his brother got jumped, and the other two men started swinging at each other. Allen knocked Jamal Harper into a ditch and Williams said she thought the dispute was over. Then the shots rang out.
The Harpers ran off. U.S. Marshals arrested Grady Harper in Savannah on June 21, ending a five-day manhunt.
Wyatt said he intends to show Allen was known to carry a gun and Grady was in fear for his brother's life. He noted that no guns were found on the scene and the witnesses — Williams and another friend of Allen's — were gone when detectives arrived.
"We expect to show the bystanders took the guns, hid them, and made up a story before they talked to police," the defense attorney said.
Martin, the prosecutor, said he plans to call Jamal Harper and press him to repeat an earlier statement that Grady Harper didn't have to shoot Allen. He told the jury to focus on the shooting and not on any attacks on Allen's character the defense might make.
"There's no denying that John Allen was no saint ... but he didn't deserve to die like that in a ditch," Martin said.
Williams testified she left to get Allen's mother after first responders arrived and a 911 tape played in evidence records the hysterical woman saying so to the operator trying to calm her.