Murder conviction upheld in shooting near historic courthouse
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction for one of two men who opened fire outside the historic courthouse on Fifth Avneue and killed a 22-year-old Rome man.
Joseph E. Williams, of Lithonia, was convicted in 2016 of murdering 22-year-old Travious Deshune Floyd and sentenced to life plus five years.
Williams and his cousin Stephon Rickman came to Rome on the night of the murder with Jamarco Montae Gibbs, who was performing under the stage name Bandit Gang Marco at a nightclub on Broad Street. Floyd and his two brothers were part of the audience that night.
A fight broke out in the nightclub, forcing security to shut down the club. Gibbs and his entourage went to their cars on Tribune Street, with Williams and Rickman getting in a car directly behind Gibbs.
Floyd and his two brothers allegedly saw Gibbs’ vehicle and rushed it. Williams and Rickman claimed they pulled guns to scare away the Floyd brothers but fired in the air.
They each testified the other fired the fatal bullet. Police never determined whose shot killed Floyd.
Rickman was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison.