Moving PAWS forward
Since taking on the role of interim Floyd County Animal Control director, John Blalock has set out to find solutions focused on moving the mission of PAWS forward.
“We are trying every option to get animals safely out of the facility with the potential for living in a good home without euthanizing them due to a lack of space,” he said.
Blalock has been meeting with members of local rescue groups — they take in about 70 percent of the animals at PAWS — to develop a list of possible improvements at the Public Animal Welfare Services facility at 99 North Ave. He said of a list of about 50 items compiled, nearly all of them have been addressed over the last several weeks.
“Most are reasonable and do improve operations and safety and wellness of the animals,” Blalock said, adding that any criticism or concerns are welcomed, because it is an opportunity to review how things are done and determine if a problem exists.
A change Blalock mentioned was the suggestion of greater interaction between staff and those surrendering animals, to better understand why they are bringing in the animal and going beyond acceptance without dialogue.
For example, asking about the financial situation of someone. Have they run up on hard times where feeding and caring for an animal is not affordable? If that’s the case, Blalock said, staff can redirect them to community resources, like those of nonprofits, to see if financial support can be provided to care for that animal.
Another item on the list was compiling more accurate and pertinent information on an animal, so rescues have more to share with those interested in adopting. This questioning — not to intrude on an individual’s privacy — would be done at the end of the intake process, Blalock said. It concerns questions such as: Has the animal been scared of other animals; has it been aggressive; and where was it found.
Other items concern ensuring dogs are walked daily and reconsidering how bite cases are designated. Blalock said dogs labeled as bite cases will “either be very, very lucky or die.”
Blalock suspects that during periods where intake is cut off, people would just say a dog bit somebody and it would have to be taken in and quarantined for 10 days. With the dogs now in their possession, it would carry the designation of a bite case, preventing it from being adopted or rescued.
Also, in cases of dogs fighting, all of the dogs become bite cases. But all of those dogs involved may not be a future risk, they just may be doing what dogs do in defending themselves and fighting back, Blalock said.
Simply opening the door for dialogue with rescue groups is a solution in itself.
“They felt like they had been ignored in the past,” said Blalock.
What they are offering can lead to more effective operations and the meeting of goals for a safer, healthier and better atmosphere for the animals in the care of PAWS, Blalock said.
This is why Blalock is currently putting together a job description for a volunteer rescue coordinator. Discussions with county officials over the next month or so will focus on what the pay for this role would be and responsibilities. Then the proposal would be submitted to county commissioners for their approval.
A strong volunteer force is present in the community, with dozens of people wishing to help out at PAWS, Blalock said. However, there is no one to manage this resource and coordinate aid efforts, he continued.
By bringing more volunteers into the shelter under the management of a volunteer rescue coordinator, some of the pressure on animal control personnel would be drawn back. Volunteers could focus on helping the animals inside the shelter, while animal control officers can further their presence out in the community.
Kristy LaRue and Mary Kate McCaffrey of Floyd Felines commended Blalock and the PAWS staff on making the improvements and being open to their suggestions and those of other rescue groups. However, the problem of care for animals in the community does not begin and end with the PAWS facility — it is out in the streets, where animals, cats specifically, continue to reproduce at a burdensome rate, impacting PAWS and rescues alike, they said.
Editor’s note: This is the first report in a two-part series. The second part will focus on the issue of stopping the cycles of animal reproduction among strays in the community which lead to consistent pressure on PAWS and rescues groups.