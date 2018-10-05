Breaking News
Mount Berry Trail out for bids
All of the engineering and design work has been completed and forwarded to the city purchasing office where Purchasing Director Johnna Allen said bids will be taken until Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m., at which time bids will be opened in the Sam King Room at City Hall.
City Manager Sammy Rich said the two-phased approach was chosen to, "Get as much done as we can afford to get done as soon as we can get it done. That's the good news." The Mount Berry Trail, as it is being called, is one of several projects being funded with a $1.8 million earmark in the 2013 SPLOST.
Trail work will start at a location behind the U.S. Post Office on Coligni Way and continue along the river for approximately 1.9 miles.
"The tree buffer that is in place along the river will remain so we'll be passing primarily through Berry College pastures," said Rome Public Services Director Kirk Milam. "You can see the river pretty easily but it's not right there on the bank."
The first phase will end where Big Dry Creek enters the Oostanaula River.
The initial work is slated to be a six-month project, go under the Veterans Memorial Bypass and include a couple of bridges over drainage ditches that flow from the pastures into the river. The trail itself would be constructed a little differently from the trail work on the east side of the river.
"It will be a fine stone material that is suitable for bicycles and pedestrians," Milam said. "It will be less expensive, which helps us stay within our SPLOST budget, but it is also a pretty common type of surface for trails in non-urban areas in a lot of the country."
The second phase of the work from Big Dry Creek to the Armuchee Connector will be engineered in 2019. That section will include a bridge across Big Dry Creek.
Ultimately the trail will also connect to the existing trail along the top of the levee which ends around West Twelfth Street. The design of a safety structure under a railroad trestle to protect trail users from any debris that might come down from passing trains is currently under review by Norfolk Southern railroad officials. At any rate, work on that project is not expected to happen until sometime in the second half of 2019 at the earliest.
In the meantime, it's back to the drawing board for the $1.8 million Unity Point riverbank stabilization project after the city rejected both bids for the work. Milam said the city is redefining the scope of the work because work on the big round pier that supports the Robert Redden Footbridge has been questioned as an eligible SPLOST expense. It was included in the original bid package.