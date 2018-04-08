Mount Alto water line contract on the table, city to approve early TAD payment for the Courtyard by Marriott project
The Rome City Commission is slated to award a contract tonight for replacement of the water main on Mount Alto Road. The project has been a priority for at least two years.
Water and Sewer Director Mike Hackett has said the work — which includes new meters and hydrants — will increase water pressure, improve the taste and make it easier to fight fires in the area.
Four bids were received by the deadline and the city consultant, Insite Engineering, is recommending low-bidder Corley Contractors, Inc., of Dallas.
Corley's offer is $781,647 to complete the project in 120 days. Insite's estimate for the project was $933,000.
Other bids came from UWS, Inc., of Trion, $798,428; C.H. Kirkpatrick & Sons Welding of Cartersville, $846,211; and K.M. Davis Contracting of Marietta, $1.2 million.
Floyd County also has a paving project scheduled for Mount Alto Road but has delayed it until after Rome's water lines are installed.
City Commissioners are scheduled to caucus at 5 p.m. tonight and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
Also on the agenda is an amendment to the Tax Allocation District agreement covering the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on West Third Street.
The TAD incentive calls for the city and county to funnel back to developer Duke Lodging Rome a total of $2,504,124 in taxes over 12 years. The funds represent the increase over the value of the property before the hotel was built.
With the hotel opening in March, the first TAD payment was due Dec. 1, 2019. The amendment will move it up to this year.
"(T)he financing and success of the Hotel Project ... is dependent upon Duke's receipt of the TAD payment from the City on December 1, 2018," the draft amendment reads.
In other actions tonight, the board will hold first readings on proposed land-use changes, including plans to close parts of Spider Webb Drive and Watters Street and all of Grady Avenue.
The closing, connected with construction of the new Main Elementary School, has drawn fire from members of the nearby Thankful Baptist Church. Officials are working on a timetable to address the opposition.
Public hearings on the road plans, and several rezoning requests from the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, will be held at the board's April 23 meeting.