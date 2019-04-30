Department of Natural Resources personnel are, for the most part, insistent on allowing nature to take it's course, but Tuesday afternoon circumstances were compelling enough to take in an orphaned fawn. Arrangements were made quickly to get the one-hour old fawn to a licensed rehabilitation specialist.
Regional One Game Management Supervisor Chuck Waters was on the phone in his office when he saw a familiar number pop up on his cell phone. A few minutes later, when he stepped outside his Floyd Springs' office where cell reception was a little better, he met his caller at the door, carrying a tiny fawn deer.
Waters said the man was driving along Ga. 156 in Armuchee.
"He hit a doe and she had the fawn. It killed the doe, but the fawn was okay," Waters said. "It was literally born right in front of them."
Waters, who will be retiring at the end of May, said the incident Tuesday was a first in his nearly 30 years.
"To actually have one that was knocked out of the deer, well..." Waters said.
Dr. Richard Dixon, East Rome Animal Clinic, said the odds of the vehicle striking at just the right angle for the fawn to survive the hit were incredibly small.
"I would say it was the perfect storm for everything to happen in the proper sequence," Dixon said.
The Armuchee office made arrangements with representatives from the Amicalola Deer park to pick up the fawn. Waters said he's not sure if the fawn can be raised and released into the wild or remain in captivity.
"It's hard to rear any young orphan of any kind without it imprinting and creating that bond with people," Waters said. "That can cause problems because its not fearful of people. Hopefully, if they have a facility where it can be around other deer and minimize human contact, it could be releasable and that's obviously the hope."
It is that time of year when does are having their young and Waters stressed that it is never a good idea to pick up what might appear to be an abandoned fawn.
"Leave that deer fawn alone, because mom doesn't hang with it when it's little," Waters said. "Obviously this one was a little different because the truck knocked it out of its momma." He explained that does typically leave the fawns alone and keep their scent away, but will return to nurse the young at different times during the day.