U.S. 411 was temporarily closed in both directions near the Alabama state line following a collision of two motorcycles.
The crash happened in front of the Chevron station, 2387 Gadsden Road, about 1 p.m.
The riders were taken to the hospital by Redmond EMS. Floyd County Police Pfc. Chris Shelly could not provide their conditions but said both were conscious when officers arrived on the scene.
Shelly said the black Harley struck the other motorcycle as it was making a turn at Angel Road. Both motorcycles were heading towards Cave Spring at the time of the wreck.