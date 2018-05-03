Mother charged with murder gets bond
Dean was arrested April 24, almost two weeks after Hassan Shareef Rashad, 38, was initially arrested on April 13 and charged with felony cruelty to children, aggravated assault and aggravated battery for the attack on the child. He, too, was charged with murder on April 15 after the death of the child.
Dean was arrested after investigators determined that she knew the child had been injured and needed medical attention but failed get care for the child until the infant was not responsive.
Rome attorney Chris Twyman successfully argued that Dean had no prior criminal history and a stable job with Shaw in Calhoun and should be granted a bond. Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin argued that the severity of the charges against Dean made her more of a potential flight risk.
District Attorney Leigh Patterson said the bond prohibits Dean from having any contact with Rashad. She was still in jail late Thursday afternoon pending the posting of the bond. Rashad remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.