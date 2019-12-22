When former meth addict Kaitlan took toys and a holiday meal to families at Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard last year on Christmas morning as part of the annual Motel Christmas program, she suddenly became extremely emotional.
“It really didn’t hit me until I pulled up and started unloading the gift bags with my son that that was us. We were exactly where these people were when we lived there in 2013 — right before my son was taken from me,” said Kaitlan, who is only using her first name to protect her family’s privacy. “It was such a humbling moment for me. It also brought back a lot of sad memories, you know?”
Now 26 and an assistant manager at the Cedartown Domino’s Pizza, she has had full custody of her son, now 9, for the past two years.
She will be forever grateful to the Motel Christmas program for the pure joy it brought to her son when he was only 3.
“It was so awesome because, when people are struggling with addiction like I was, they don’t have the correct way of thinking or they’re not able to provide for their children,” she said, adding that she believes that about 75% of the people living in the motels are battling substance abuse.
“Now my son helps me give back to others,” Kaitlan continued. “I can’t explain the way it makes me feel to see the look on those kids’ faces on Christmas. For them to know there’s somebody out there who cares is so important.”
Created in 2012 by Trinity United Christian Church pastor Joey Ineichen — after he saw two young boys sharing one toy car on Christmas Day at one of Rome’s many low-income motels — the program has grown from visiting three motels to now 12 this year.
Ineichen, a Floyd County correctional officer, said that although not every family they help is involved in drugs, he believes the majority of them are. He also believes Motel Christmas is just the thing that can help turn lives around for the better.
“I see these people in the prisons who are struggling inside their own addictions and seeing the consequences of their choices,” he said.
He’s also keenly aware of the importance of making sure there are kids present in the motel rooms when the gifts and meals are delivered, as it would be too tempting for parents seeking their next fix to not actually give those toys to their children.
He said they also scratch off bar codes on the gifts to prevent the parents from taking them back to stores for cash they would use on drugs.
Jennifer, a 34-year-old mother of two who used to be hooked on meth, remembers the knock on her Relax Inn door when Motel Christmas volunteers were getting a count of the kids in the motel.
“You never know when someone you don’t know knocks on your door if they are there to mess with you or not,” said Jennifer, a production coordinator at a manufacturing plant who now runs a Crystal Meth Anonymous group.
“My kids were not in my custody at the time, but I had them on weekends. I was not doing well at all at the time,” she said. “But when they came with the toys and food a few days later, I just remember how elated the kids were. If Motel Christmas had not done this for them, they probably wouldn’t have had a Christmas at all because I sure wasn’t buying them presents.”
Just like Kaitlan, Jennifer and her children now are among the more than 50 Motel Christmas volunteers who will help prepare more than 250 plates of food and countless gift bags and stockings for the 73 children and their families on the list this year.
Both women said they remember seeing others they’d known at the motels who had been addicted to drugs who were later out delivering goodies for Motel Christmas.
“I remember thinking, ‘If that guy can get clean and have a better life, maybe I can, too,’” Kaitlan said. “And now I see people still at the motels who see me doing the deliveries and I hope I can be an inspiration for them, too.”
Kaitlan’s father, Sammy, who is also in longterm recovery, was at the church at 6 Deer Run Trail Saturday when more than 20 children and several adults were packing up the bags and stockings with donated items that included 75 soft blankets and 140 Barbie dolls from an estate collection.
Now a church deacon, Sammy said he couldn’t be more proud of his daughter.
“I knew she’d eventually find her way out of it,” Sammy said of Kaitlan, who first started using meth at 18 when her son was only 2. “She’s a very strong woman and she loves her son. It took her a while to get him back, but they’re both doing wonderful now. I give a lot of credit to this motel program. It can work miracles.”