Floyd County-based firms have added 300 jobs during the month of November. The Georgia Department of Labor reports that 41,900 people were listed on Floyd County firms payrolls in November, up from 41,600 in November a year ago. Those numbers are employees attributed to companies in Floyd County, not necessarily Floyd County residents.
On the other hand, the number of Floyd County residents who filed for first-time unemployment benefits skyrocketed in November, more than doubling from November of 2017. Floyd County residents actually filed 782 initial claims for unemployment benefits in November as compared to 388 in November a year ago.
The addition of 300 jobs to Floyd County payrolls over the past 12 months represented growth of 0.7 percent. Only Savannah, which actually lost 200 jobs, performed worse among Georgia's metropolitan statistical areas in November.
Ken Wright, director of business and industry services at the Rome Floyd Chamber, said he was not aware of any major industries which had planned shutdowns during November, which is typically the cause for spikes in first-time unemployment claims. When an industry has a planned shutdown, it will often times file what is known as a partial unemployment claim on behalf of its employees.
A large increase in first-time claims over the year was also recorded in several adjacent counties. Gordon County showed a jump from 169 initial claims in November of 2017 to 497 last month, an increase of 194 percent. Bartow County also jumped over 100 percent, from 216 first-time claims in November of 2017 to 471 in November of 2018.
Walker County and Polk County each registered increases in excess of 80 percent over the year.