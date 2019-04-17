Bishop Nealon Guthrie said more than 400 children are expected Saturday at the community Easter egg hunt set for noon Saturday at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
His Greater Christ Temple Cathedral has been sponsoring the event for 25 years, along with local merchants, organizations and individual donors. Guthrie said it's never too late to contribute.
"Among the many items needed for the children are Easter baskets, chocolate bunnies, stuffed animals, gift certificates and financial donations to purchase candy for the Easter basket of each child," he said.
Anyone interested in contributing should call the church representative Marjorie Abbott at 404-290-7011.
More than 1,500 eggs will be scattered around the lower level of the fairgrounds parking area. Some will be filled with candy; others will have tickets for prizes and special "gold coins." Prizes also are slated to be awarded for various games, such as Scripture knowledge.
The hunt will be divided into three age groups so children can participate with their peers.
The goal, Guthrie said, is to make it a memorable day of fun with every child going home a winner.