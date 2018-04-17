More students to get a head start
Floyd County Schools is projecting 250 students will take part in dual enrollment next school year, earning both high school and college credits while taking no-cost college courses — a 72 percent increase from this school year, 145 students.
The increase in students in dual enrollment for the school system matches a trend statewide. According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, there was a 181 percent increase in public school students, from freshman to seniors, participating in dual-enrollment from 2011-2012 — 8,348 students — to 2015-2016 — 23,693 students. Floyd County has had over 105 students each of the past years dating back to the 2010-2011 school year — from 2009-2010 to 2010-2011 there was a 78 student jump.
In the Fiscal Year 2019 budget approved by the General Assembly this last legislative session which ended last month, an additional $26.7 million is allocated for the Georgia Student Finance Commission, which pays for tuition, books and fees for dual-enrolled students — paying course-related fees such as lab time may be required in some cases. Deal has not signed the bill.
The program was renamed from Move On When Ready to dual enrollment at the start of this school year. Legislation in 2015 combined three programs into a single program, as part of changes to “streamline” dual enrollment.
The boost in dual-enrolled students for Floyd County aligns with an initiative for “comprehensive dual enrollment” — 14 core classes — at all of the system’s high school campuses, according to a news release. The Floyd County College and Career Academy and Coosa High currently offer dual enrollment courses. The system also works with Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Georgia Highlands and Shorter University for dual enrollment opportunities.
The total number of dual-enrolled students this year at Rome High is 23, compared to a total of 145 across Floyd County’s four high schools. Since the 2012-2013 school year, Rome High dual-enrolled students has ranged from 16 to 23.
Though the number of these students has not had any significant increase, the total number of courses enrolled in peaked this year with a 55 percent increase from the year before. There were 20 dual-enrolled students last year with a total of 67 courses enrolled in. This year, there were 104 courses enrolled in from the 23 students.
Students in both systems can also take AP — Advanced Placement (college level) — courses taught by certified high school teachers with a chance at possibly earning college credit, depending on if they score a 3 or higher on a five-point scale on the AP exam for their course. Of Rome students taking AP exams in 2017, 59 percent had a passing score, matching the state average. For Floyd County, 47 percent of students passed these exams.