Two Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department employees resigned Thursday, according to a press release from the Floyd County Clerk’s office, and the matter has now been turned over to the Floyd County Police Department.
The employees weren't named and County Manager Jamie McCord couldn't be reached for comment Thursday night.
According to FCPD spokesman Chris Fincher, the county police have been informed of the situation and will be conducting an investigation beginning early next week. Once the investigation has concluded, Floyd County police will relay the results to the district attorney’s office. Until the district attorney makes a decision, neither he nor the department can comment on the open investigation.
The resignations concluded the administrative investigation into two individuals who were on leave with pay, the release said.
McCord said last week the investigation had been going on for a few weeks. He did not release any details but said at the conclusion of the investigation the information would be made public regarding who was being investigated and what the investigation was about.
The announcement of an internal investigation in the Parks and Recreation Department followed the resignation of Kevin Cowling, the department's executive director, who resigned Feb. 4 after 3 1/2 years in the position, Cowling thanked the county for his "first opportunity to be a director."
Todd Wofford, the department's longtime parks superintendent, was named interim director Feb. 4.