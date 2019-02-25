Floyd County still remains under a flood warning through Wednesday at 9 p.m., but in the meantime forecasts show a chance for rain beginning Tuesday and lasting the rest of the week.
According to the latest National Weather Service forecast, there is a 20 percent chance for tonight and a varying 40-60 percent chance that rain will continue throughout the week.
Tim Herrington, Floyd County Emergency Management director, said the rain will not be as bad this time around. River levels are receding slowly, he said and high water from possible rain this week will depend on how much those levels go down.
“We’re still above flood stage in several areas in our rivers,” he said.
There is also the Altoona Dam in Cartersville which has been holding back all of their rain water he added. The United States Army Corps of Engineers operates the dam and should be releasing the water slowly soon. They are good about not releasing it all at once, according to Harrington.
Floyd County is still dealing with the after effects of last week’s rains with several roads remaining closed. Michael Skeen, Floyd County’s director of public works said via email that Silver Hill Road is still closed due to a mud slide but with county crews working to clear the road Monday and hopes to have it open soon.
"Please do not move signs or barricades or drive through the areas until inspected and opened by Public Works," Skeen said.
The following roads are closed because of flooding:
Old Dalton Road, in three areas: Between Jones Mill Road and Troutman Road; between Ga. 140 and Horton Bend Road; and between Vernon Road and Ga. 156.
Old River Road between Ga. 20 and the boat ramp, the area between Looney and Fosters Bend is open but posted to warn of high water. The 100 block of Collier Road and the 800 block of Livingston Road are closed. Blacks Bluff Road just past the Floyd County Prison, between Park Road and Walker Mountain Road as well as Thomas Bluff Road at the Gordon County line is also all closed.