Another familiar face has stepped out of the woodwork to run in an already crowded 14th District Congressional race.
Former state school superintendent and candidate for governor John Barge filed his statement for organization with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.
He's not sent out a statement or an announcement as late Wednesday, but several local Republicans said former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston had been reaching out on Barge's behalf.
Also, Andy Gunther, a retired Army veteran and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development inspector from Bremen, announced he's running for the post on Wednesday. Gunther the vice chair of the Haralson County Republican Party.
That makes eight Republican candidates who have said they're vying for the post.
Endorsements have been flying around in the race. At this point published endorsements have focused primarily on two candidates -- Dr. John Cowan and Marjorie Greene.
At this point, Cowan has been endorsed by the sheriffs of three counties within the 14th District -- Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats and Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford -- as well as State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler.
Greene, who entered this race after withdrawing from the 6th District race, has been endorsed by several national entities. According to her website, she's been endorsed by the House Freedom Fund and Right Women PAC -- both Washington D.C. based conservative political action committees.
Greene's campaign confirmed Wednesday she has moved into the Floyd County area.
Candidates have been seen all over the 14th District, especially this past weekend. The only incident was a minor kerfuffle between Greene supporters and a taco shop in Calhoun after a pro-Trump rally, which appears to have been quickly remedied.
So far, four other Republican candidates have filed with the FEC and announced they're running: State Rep. Kevin Cooke, Kyle Perkins, Clayton Fuller and Ben Bullock, who moved his campaign from the District 7 race in January.
Qualifying for the post runs from March 2-6.
At this point, no Democrats have officially stepped in the race. However, Kevin Van Ausdell from Catoosa County has a live campaign website stating he's a contender for the seat. He had not filed with the FEC as of Wednesday.
A listing on his campaign website says he will be attending the Floyd County Democratic Party meeting on Thursday for a meet and greet. The meeting is scheduled to take place in the community room of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority at 560 North Division Street at 7 p.m.