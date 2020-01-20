At least two more names may be put in the ring soon for the U.S. House District 14 seat representing Northwest Georgia.
On Monday, the number of announced candidates for the seat increased to four. Kyle Perkins, a Dallas Republican, announced he's running for the seat in Congress.
In his announcement letter, Perkins -- the lone black candidate in the race so far -- voiced his support for President Donald Trump as well as accusing current candidates of attempting to purchase the election.
"It is for an effort to remain unbought and transparent that I will refuse PAC money, refuse donations larger than $2,600 and refuse cluster donations by any who are rich," his announcement released Monday stated.
An announcement is expected soon from Georgia state Rep. Kevin Cooke, R-Carrollton, who has represented the 18th District since 2011. He's also employed locally by Shorter University as their assistant athletic director.
Another possibility is currently a contender for the U.S. House District 7 race. Ben Bullock, a U.S. Air Force veteran and founder of a real estate investment firm, may be moving his campaign from the crowded Northeast Metro Atlanta district to the 14th.
Three other Republican candidates have previously stepped up to run for the seat to be vacated by current U.S. Rep. Tom Graves:
Dr. John Cowan, a local neurosurgeon and business owner, announced last week he's running for the seat. Cowan has long ties to the local Republican party and also brings the possibility that he could self-fund his campaign.
Clayton Fuller, an Air Force veteran from Lookout Mountain and a former assistant district attorney, was appointed by President Donald Trump as a White House Fellow and recently worked in the office of the vice president, his announcement stated.
Marjorie Greene, a wealthy businesswoman from Alpharetta, switched from the District 6 race to become the first person to enter the District 14 contest following the announcement by Graves. Greene also brought in a $600,000 war chest from her District 6 bid.
Politically, those who have announced for the post are taking a very similar tack in what's viewed as a staunchly conservative district.
They've all declared their support for Trump as well as pledged their voices to stop illegal immigration, defend Second Amendment rights and promote pro-life legislation.
Floyd County GOP chair Luke Martin said he has extended invitations to all of the candidates to attend their monthly meeting this Thursday at Moe's Original BBQ downtown at 6 p.m.
As for the Democrats, Ruth Demeter, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party, said Monday they do not intend to let the seat go uncontested in November.
"March 2 through 6 is qualifying," she noted. "There are some people who are hemming and hawing over it right now but I can't confirm anything today. I will tell you there are a lot of Democrats who are excited that seat is open."
Demeter also said she expects a slate of Democrats to be announcing for other local races "within the next few weeks."
The Floyd County Democrats are also inviting local and state candidates to their annual membership party, set for 7 p.m. on March 5 in the Community Room of the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
"Anyone's welcome to come," Demeter said. "We're combining the party with a candidate meet-and-greet."
As far as spending is concerned, all the candidates must file their 2019 Year-End report by Jan. 31, covering activity through Dec. 31, 2019. House and Senate committees file quarterly, with just one more report, due April 15, before the May 19 primary.