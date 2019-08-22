Incumbent Sundai Stevenson and political newcomer Jamieson Palmer threw their hats into the ring Thursday, making it 10 candidates seeking seats on the Rome City Commission.
The qualifying period ends at 5 p.m. today for the Nov. 5 city election.
Rome is divided into three wards, with three seats in each ward for a total of nine commissioners. Commissioners in Ward 2 are not up for election this year; their terms run through 2021.
Stevenson, a property manager who's finishing her first four-year-term, is running for one of the three open Ward 1 seats.
The other four candidates for the ward are incumbents Milton Slack and Bill Irmscher, architect Mark Cochran and consultant Charles Love.
Palmer is a development services specialist for the city of Woodstock. He's seeking one of the three Ward 3 seats.
Four other candidates also have qualified: incumbents Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel, retiree Bonny Askew and attorney J.J. Walker Seifert.
Candidates must live in the ward where they qualify but all city voters will weigh in on the races. They'll be able to choose up to three candidates in each ward. The three candidates in each ward with the most votes will take the seats in January.
Ward 1 covers the downtown district and the area to the east, between the Oostanaula and Etowah rivers. Ward 3 is west of the Oostanaula and north of the Coosa River.
Several other residents have checked in with City Clerk Joe Smith regarding the possibility of running, and incumbent Evie McNiece has not yet said if she'll seek re-election. The filing fee is $252.
Candidates must be at least 21, a registered voter since at least May and a city resident for at least a year as of the election date.
They also must be paid up on their federal, state and local taxes and, for any candidate convicted of a "felony involving moral turpitude," at least 10 years must have elapsed since the completion of their sentence.
Cave Spring's elections are canceled this year, since there are no contests for the seats. Former mayor Rob Ware was the sole qualifier for the mayoral post and will take up the gavel in January. Incumbent City Council members Tom Lindsey and Joyce Mink netted no challengers to their re-election bids.
There are no federal, state or county elections this year.