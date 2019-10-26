Rome City Commission's Monday meeting agenda seems bereft of hot-button issues — unless you have concerns about business vehicles parked in residential zones or disagree with the practice of paying a county tax commissioner to collect property taxes for the city.
Scheduled for a second reading during the 6:30 p.m. meeting on the second floor of Rome City Hall is an ordinance amendment prohibiting the parking of any business vehicle in the right-of-way of a public street "which lies fully or partially within any type of residential district" except for ordinary passenger vehicles, pick-up trucks, panel trucks or vans used to provide daily transportation to and from work, "or vehicles with a carrying capacity of less than 1 1/2 tons."
This ordinance actually was already on the books in 2016 after city commissioners had received several complaints from citizens about work-related vehicles parking on residential streets, according to Commissioner Wendy Davis.
In 2018, the ordinance inadvertently became ineffective when another ordinance addressing commercial vehicles unloading in business districts was passed using the same code number, Davis explained.
"I imagine law enforcement was attempting to enforce the 2016 residential ordinance when they realized they couldn't because of the clerical error made in 2018," Davis said Friday, explaining Monday's action simply corrects that error and puts the original ordinance back into play.
One resident in the Fair Oaks Estates subdivision, Paul Petersen, sent a packet to all nine commissioners and Rome News-Tribune before the Oct. 14 commission meeting asking the question: "Are heavy commercial trucks allowed to operate from single family residences in Rome?"
Petersen's packet contained copies of all of his efforts and correspondence over the past two years to put a stop to heavy industrial vehicles being parked in driveways and along residential streets for months on end.
"Heavy commercial vehicles owned by billionaire companies have no place being lodged in any single-family neighborhoods," Petersen concluded in his letter to the editor published in Rome News-Tribune in April of last year.
City Manager Sammy Rich said Friday he is hopeful Petersen's concerns will be addressed with the passage of the amended ordinance.
"There's no reason we can't get that corrected and rectified," Rich said.
As for the issue of the commission renewing the 10-year contract of Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne to continue to prepare the tax digest and collect municipal taxes for the city at a rate of $1 per parcel, Rich believes it's a good deal for Rome.
"It's pretty straightforward," Rich said. "One dollar goes to the county and one dollar goes to him for each bill."
Rich said the city paid Payne $37,048 for this past year's collections.
"Kevin does a great job," Rich said. "The city used to do its own collections, but this just makes sense. We've been very happy with the results."
No other state bordering Georgia allows local revenue officials to supplement their salaries by personally collecting fees from cities, according to an investigative project on the practice by the Atlanta Journal Commerce earlier this year.
The commissioners will caucus at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room of City Hall before their regular meeting upstairs. Both are open to the public.