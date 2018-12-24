Joan and Jim Hitchcock present a check from Modern Woodmen in the amount of $2,500 to Charlie Schroeder, president of DIGS, for the construction of the second DIGS community living residence. The home is designated to be a residence for four women with developmental challenges. Schroeder announced DIGS is nearing its goal and construction of the house should begin in the spring of 2019.
