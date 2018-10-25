The halls of Model High School were full of honors sophomore students Thursday morning who stood in front of homemade poster boards in support of a social action they felt strongly about.
The topics covered a wide variety of issues which seldom crossover. British literature teacher Sarah Syverson said students were allowed to represent any idea they were passionate about provided they commit the idea to a fully developed research paper first.
The students had just finished reading the novel “1984,” where in a dystopian future becoming involved in social activism is banned and punished. Syverson said the idea behind the fair was to encourage social activism to show students they were free to do so.
“High school students get lulled into thinking they can’t make a difference or have a voice,” she said.
This symposium was the first of its kind at Model, where some students feel committed to their social causes.
Duncan Blankenship set up a board informing those who stopped by about the dangers of skin cancer, how to identify and prevent it. Having had it himself, he said he knew the dangers and it was important to be regularly checked for it. Brittany Dress set her presentation up to shed light on suicide. A year ago her cousin committed suicide, making this issue very personal to her. It shows how some people carry those hateful words with them she said. Lacey Harey showed fellow students her Type 1 diabetes medication and shared with them how she lives with the disease. She educated them on the different types of diabetes, and the common misconceptions of the disease.
Syverson said she first got the idea of a Care Fair when she was visiting Knoxville, Tennessee and met another teacher who put on a similar fair and talked about how much of a success it was. She hopes that this will become an annual event and was happy to see high school students’ involvement and enthusiasm.