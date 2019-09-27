"I haven't washed this shirt in 27-days," Model Middle football Coach Gordon Powers yelled at the crowded bleachers full of students from the Model and Johnson community.
For some background, the stinky shirt is a fundraiser Powers started four-years ago to raise money for child cancer research. As long as students are bringing in donations, Powers wears the same yellow Curious George shirt every day for the month of September.
So on Friday, with the entire Model student population watching — which included students from Johnson and Model Elementary all the way up to high school — Powers took off his shirt and passed it on to the principal of the school that raised the least amount of money during the month of September. Model Elementary School's Aimee Hays put on the shirt to the laughter of her students. Powers revealed that underneath his yellow shirt was a blue one that said "Beat the Mooch."
Between all four schools, students raised $2,300 to go towards cancer research, Powers said, with Model High bringing in $1,000. The total may be a bit more he said, since Model Elementary brought a final jar of change to the pep rally.
"It's amazing how much these kids raise just off of change," he said.
Powers said what got him involved in raising money for child cancer research was meeting a former student's daughter who was diagnosed at St. Jude's Hospital. It was a time when the research was underfunded he said. Powers said he wanted to do what he could to help the kids in the Floyd County system as well as kids nationwide.
The Friday morning rally also served as a way to get students excited about the Model High School homecoming game against the Armuchee Indians at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium Friday night. Powers led chants, students played games and danced to music played by a DJ.
Model High School's homecoming court was also announced during the rally along with the homecoming king himself. Model High 2018 Homecoming King Matthew Syverson crowned the 2019 Homecoming King Shaud Askew to the applause and congratulations of Askew's fellow class and teammates. To commemorate the moment, the defensive end did a full split on the football field.