Hundreds of people are expected to gather today for the 32nd annual MLK Day Freedom March up Broad Street.
The march, which assembles on the corner of East First Avenue at 11 a.m., honors the legacy of slain civil rights pioneer the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
About 300 men, women and children of all races and backgrounds step off together, singing songs and chanting on the six-block walk to City Hall.
A noon unity program featuring Sparta Mayor William Evans Jr. as the guest speaker will follow. Then participants will head to the Rome Civic Center for a free community lunch open to all.
Today's events, sponsored by the MLK Commission of Rome and Floyd County, cap the city's four-day celebration of King's dream of equality and hope.
An ecumenical worship service Sunday at North Rome Church of God honored the minister's famous 1963 dream that one day it would no longer be true that "the most segregated hour of Christian America is eleven o'clock on Sunday morning."
About 200 people from churches across the county gathered to praise God and look to the future. Evangelist Emma Braziel of Greater New Anointing Church warmed the crowd and the MLK Community Choir led them in "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Negro National Anthem.
"Sing a song full of faith that the dark past has taught us, sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us," the words echoed to the rafters.
The message of the evening was delivered by the Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley, pastor emeritus of Providence Baptist Church in Atlanta. A 2011 inductee into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame for his contributions during the 1960s civil rights movement, Durley reminded attendees that King's work is continued through them.
"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter," is King's quote he chose to highlight.
Other speakers included North Rome's Pastor Terry Addis; Pastor John Herring of St. Peter's Episcopal Church; the Rev. Dr. Donald Dowless, president of Shorter University; Pastor John Woods of St. Paul AME Church and Pastor Charles Tyes of Edgefield Baptist Church in Temple.
Tyes said he's long wanted to attend Rome's events and would be staying overnight to participate in today's Freedom March.
The celebration kicked off Friday night with a Birthday Extravaganza at City Auditorium and continued Saturday with a prayer breakfast and community trash pick-up based at Lovejoy Baptist Church.