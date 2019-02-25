Developer Wayne Robinson unveiled on Monday his plan for city-owned property on West Third Street — a $25 million six-story glass-and-brick building with balconies overlooking the Oostanaula River.
"This will be an awesome addition to our downtown," Rome City Commissioner Jamie Doss said during architect Mark Cochran's presentation to the board.
Called "The District," the mixed-use structure will offer retail and restaurants on the ground floor, upscale apartments in the middle and condominiums on the top two floors. It will occupy the lot next to the Courtyard by Marriott and have a walkway to the levee trail and John Ross Memorial Pedestrian Bridge.
Robinson said he's looking to have it built by the summer of 2021.
"This is true urban living," he said. "The condos will have a private entrance, but you can walk downstairs to shop and eat."
The design has been in the works since last June, when Robinson's draft proposal won approval from city commissioners. He's offered $630,000 for the 2.2 acres and is seeking Tax Allocation District funding to help offset the cost.
Cochran showed floor plans of the apartments: a three-bedroom model with about 1,620 square feet and a two-bedroom model with about 1,220 square feet. The private condos would be about the same, with an option for buyers to design their own space.
Robinson said they already have interest from retailers to fill the commercial section and are starting to market the rest. He'd like to get some condo pre-sales, he said, to gauge the demand before construction starts and the interior layout can't be altered.
"You can't build this in phases. You have to do the whole plate of spaghetti," he said.
Pricing is still not firmed up, although it would likely be on a per-square-foot basis. Robinson said he wants to lock it in within the next three or four months, and TAD is part of that equation."
The City Commission created a TAD on West Third Street when it bought up the dilapidated property along the river with an eye to expanding the downtown district on Broad Street. It's allowed them to vet what goes there.
"At the end of the day, it's about controlling our destiny ... to try to have quality growth," City Manager Sammy Rich said.
Negotiations are continuing on the price and the extent of the TAD, which would allow any property tax increases due to improvements to be funneled back into the development for a set number of years.
Rich said it would go through the city's Redevelopment Committee, which would review it in depth and make a recommendation to the board. The Floyd County Commission also would be brought into the TAD discussions.