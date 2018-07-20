Military museum receives gift for WWII exhibit
The museum, developed by military historian Les Duke, is one of Rome’s newest museums and includes artifacts that date back to before the Civil War.
He also has a large collection of military vehicles.
Eldridge said her father was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
“My dad, my grandfather on my mother’s side were all in the military so I have a big military background,” Eldridge said. “This is my way of being able to give back to our community and something that is very personal, too.”
She said she asked Duke where the biggest need was and he told her the World War II exhibit was what he needed to work on.
“We’ll finish putting up the walls, the doorway, we’ll put in more mannequins so we can properly display the uniforms and we’ll add six to eight more display cases to showcase all of the items that have been donated for that exhibit,” Duke said.
The World War II exhibit features uniforms and military hardware but the item that Duke believes may be the most significant is the Nazi flag that Floyd County soldier Kenneth Kelley took from the Buchenwald concentration camp.
“He is one of the guys that kicked in the wall at the camp when the Allies liberated it,” Duke said. “We have his uniform and that flag.”
Another precious keepsake is the Purple Heart, Purple Heart certificate and a picture of Pvt. 1st Class Tommie B. Bolinger, a Floyd County solider who was killed by a German sniper.
Duke said he still has three exhibits that are available for sponsorship: the Civil War section, the World War I and the Iraq/Afghanistan sections.
“We’ve had several people reach out and help us,” Duke said.