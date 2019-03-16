Just as Sunday pages were going to press the Rome News-Tribune learned that Mike Ragland died Saturday afternoon in Rockmart after holding a book signing for his most recent book at a local festival. Ragland was a retired Rome police major, former Cave Spring council member, author, historian and longtime columnist for Rome News-Tribune. We at the newspaper offer his wife Martha and his family our sincere condolences. Please see Monday’s Rome News-Tribune for an article about this community-minded man.