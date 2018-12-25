The Rome News-Tribune has not been able to contact Khateeb but did confirm the closure with one of the building owners Mark Floyd.
Floyd said that once the Jerusalem Express folded he felt like Khateeb might be able to make it.
"For some reason he just couldn't make it there," Floyd said.
Khateeb originally had a place in the Alto Plaza shopping center at 430 Shorter Ave., but, after two years, decided to move to Broad Street to take advantage of the booming downtown business district. He told the Rome News-Tribune in December of last year that he hoped the move would help promote his business as a full-service restaurant, not just a desserts and sweets cafe.
Floyd and his business partner, Rene Fountain, will get together in coming days to decide what they want to do with the first floor of the building. Floyd said they could try to find another restaurateur since the building was already set up for a restaurant, or they could decide to make it available for some other retail or commercial use.
In the meantime, Floyd and Fountain are nearly through with the second story renovation in the building for residential use. Three two-bedroom apartments, each in the neighborhood of 1,500 square feet, have been developed on the second floor of the building. Floyd said the apartments should be ready for the market sometime in late January or perhaps early February.