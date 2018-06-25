Microblading to be regulated by public health starting July 1
Eyebrow microblading, along with facilities where the cosmetic procedure is performed, will be regulated under the rules of local county boards of health beginning on July 1, according to a Georgia Department of Public Health press release.
The procedure will fall under the same rules that the agency uses to regulate body art studios and artists.
Also known as eyebrow embroidery, microblading is a form of semi-permanent tattooing, using ink to alter the appearance of the eyebrows.
A small, hand-held blade made up of multiple needles is used to create small, shallow tattoos that look like natural eyebrow hair.
“Microblading is somewhat different from traditional tattooing and permanent cosmetic artistry, but we will license and inspect facilities and individuals offering the procedure just as we do for other body art studios,” said Tim Allee, environmental health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District. “We ask that anyone who plans to offer microblading to the public please contact the environmental health office of their local county health department to discuss the ramifications of the new law.”
In the past, the procedure had been included in the prohibition of tattooing within one inch of the eye and considered a misdemeanor under the law.
According to Allee, microblading will likely be offered by cosmetology-related businesses, such as nail and hair salons, instead of traditional body art studios.