As we wound along Cummings Highway in the metropolis of Tiftonia — a suburb of Chattanooga — looking for the perfect tree to cut down for Christmas, there seemed to be 1,000’s of trees just waiting to be harvested by a little boy and his dad. Life sure did seem a lot more simple back then.
We hopped out of the truck and into what seemed to be a jungle of Christmas trees. I was ready, this was it, and I had been waiting just a mere 365 days to start my search for the perfect Christmas tree. What did the prefect tree look like? Well it had to be alive and green of course, have a single trunk and be straight and have that you know, Christmas tree look. Well, needless to say that was easier said than actually found. Let me tell you about these trees, see these trees were a natural stand of Eastern red cedars, planted by Mother Nature and a few of her seed spreading critters.
Found it, yes the perfect tree; my dad cut that tree down with one pull of his saw, well it seem like it. Today I realize differently. What a pain to cut an Eastern red cedar with a hand saw, but never did I hear my dad complain! See Dad knew then what I know now, how quickly children grow up and making memories like this is what it’s all about.
Beginning the day after Thanksgiving, millions of people will flock to the Christmas tree farms and tree lots around the state to pick out their very own perfect Christmas tree.
Your favorite peddler will more than likely be offering several varieties of fresh cut trees, each with its own unique look and fragrance. Some will even offer up fresh greenery in the form of wreaths and garlands.
As you and your family begin this annual Christmas tree pilgrimage, don’t forget to video the adventure. Some people are prone to challenging issues when it comes to shopping for a Christmas tree, which often leads to videoable opportunities. Have fun, create those fond and funny Christmas memories to share with family and friends.
To ensure a safe and happy holiday season the Georgia Christmas Tree Growers Association has a few tips on the selection, care and recycling of fresh Christmas trees. Following these suggestions will make choosing a fresh tree more fun and the best value for your money.
How to select a fresh tree
Know how tall a tree your home will accommodate.
Freshness test:
Hold a branch about 6 inches from the tip. Pull your hand toward the tip, allowing the branch to slip through your fingers. Very few green needles should come off in your hand if the tree is fresh, or
Pick the tree a couple of inches off the ground and then bring it down sharply on the stump end. The outside green needles should not fall off in considerable numbers.
Remember, inside needles turn brown and shed naturally every year.
Should the tree look kind of “Charlie Brownish,” either pick another tree or borrow a blanket from Linus and show that tree some love.
Caring for a fresh tree
The most important thing to remember: real trees need water.
When you get the tree home, make a fresh cut across the base of the trunk 3 inches up from the original cut and place the tree standing in a bucket of water (leave outdoors) protected from the wind and sun until you are ready to bring inside and decorate. This will help the tree keep its moisture.
Keep plenty of water in your stand. A Christmas tree may absorb over a gallon of water in the first 24 hours and up to a gallon of water each day thereafter. Check the stand daily and add fresh water as needed. If the water supply runs out, a seal will form on the cut surface of the tree trunk and a new cut should be made. Ever tried to make a free cut on a tree that tree is decorated and in a tree stand? You don’t want to venture there…
Don’t put the tree near a fireplace or other sources of heat, no matter how cool it looks. You won’t look real cool standing out on the front lawn in your tighty-whities as the firemen put out the blaze. You will make the front page, above-the-fold part of the newspaper.
Oh, here’s a biggie, test the lights before hanging them on the tree, thus making sure they work before stringing them on the tree. Also, unplug the lights when you go to bed or leave home.
Recycling the fresh tree
Place the tree in a garden or backyard for use as a winter birdfeeder and shelter.
Real Christmas trees are biodegradable. It can be chopped into mulch and used in the garden — Bring One for the Chipper will be on Jan. 5 at Home Depot in Rome.
Sink into ponds or lakes for an excellent refuge and feeding areas for fish.
Living Christmas trees that come with their roots intact can be planted in the yard.
