A public Memorial Day ceremony in honor of service members who died in defense of the nation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday in The Palladium at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The Exchange Club of Rome is hosting the free event, which is paired with a display of military vehicles, equipment and memorabilia that will be open for viewing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I have a lot of relatives in the military so this means a lot to me,” said Shirley Dodson, who was perusing the collection of Richard Riggs with her friend Carol Edwards on Sunday.
Organizer Don Fortune, a retired command sergeant major, said the Exchange Club wanted to offer the displays for two days because there’s so much to see.
The centerpiece is the club’s replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which was installed in the place of honor following a Saturday tour of duty at the Georgia National Cemetery observance.
“Everything was built right here in Rome,” said Jim Belzer, one of several members ready to share the icon’s history and honorees.
Riggs’ items range from the Revolutionary War to Vietnam, and he knows the stories behind every piece of clothing, the love letters, medical instruments, toys, ammunition and ledgers.
“There’s a lot more to this than just guns and swords,” he said, holding up a bejeweled sash worn by a 15-year-old boy in 1865 to welcome home federal troops in Ohio.
“Soldiers were school teachers, dentists, storekeepers ... and their personal effects tell a lot about them,” Riggs said.
When he came across a Buffalo Soldier’s medal, he researched the life of its owner, John H. Dudley. He’s versed in the travels of an itinerant scholar-turned-soldier whose diary runs from 1763 to 1791. And, although weapons aren’t his main interest, he gladly shows off a howdah pistol from around the War of 1812.
“It’s a .69-caliber,” Riggs said, breaking it open to show a gaping barrel. “That’s big.”
Games, books, ration cards and tiny gas masks are among the items Jack Martischnig is showing from his extensive collection of mainstays at the home front during World War II and Korea.
“I wanted this rifle and I got it,” he said, pointing to one of many on display. “Then one thing led to another ...”
“We’re going to have to add on to the house,” his wife, Penny Martischnig, said with a laugh.
Among the period vehicles on display is a 1951 Model M38 Jeep restored by Tony Fricks, a 28-year-veteran of the National Guard and Army who lives in Cave Spring.
Called “the Cadillac of the flat-fenders” because of all the available options, Fricks equipped the Jeep as an infantry vehicle – painstakingly repainting the light blue exterior it was given while in use as a Clayton County civil defense transport.
He pointed out the radio, the dashboard rifle-holder and two tall attachments, on the front and the back.
“That’s a fording kit,” Fricks explained. “As long as those two pipes and the driver’s head are out of the water, it can go through the water.”
The present is also represented at the temporary military museum, at a Disabled American Veterans display manned by Butch Cohenour, Don Phillips and Scott Keen.
Phillips said they’re trying to raise awareness that there’s a DAV chapter in Rome, and that they’re available to assist veterans having trouble tapping their benefits.
“We’re really trying to help these girls,” said Cohenour, a Vietnam veteran, referring to women who have served. “Girls don’t get anything. It’s like the ’60s with Agent Orange and they were saying it wasn’t anything.”
The ceremony today is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with U.S. Army Col. Mark A. Viney, chief of the Adjutant General Field Services Division at Fort Knox, Kentucky, as the keynote speaker.
♦ A Memorial Day observance is set for noon in Shannon, at the flagpole outside the mill office on Burlington Drive. It’s the 73rd anniversary of the program and a new marker is slated to be unveiled.
♦ The Grady Mabry American Legion Post 506 will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony and lunch at 11 a.m. in the legion hall, 21 Peachtree St.