Improving the quality of life in Rome through economic development, public safety and easy access to amenities became a running theme during Thursday’s City Commission candidate forum hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party.
Eight of the nine candidates running for seats in Wards 1 and 3 each had about five minutes to introduce themselves to about 45 voters gathered in the back of Moe’s Original Bar B Q before several questions were asked of them during the nearly 90-minute event.
“It takes an awful lot of courage to put your name on a ballot,” Floyd County GOP Chairwoman Diane Lewis told the crowd before asking the four Ward 1 candidates in attendance to begin their summaries in alphabetical order.
Incumbent Milton Slack was absent from the forum due to a prior engagement out of state.
James “Jim” Bojo
James “Jim” Bojo said he’s been living in Floyd County for over 50 years and was educated in Rome city schools. The grandfather of seven has served three times on citizen SPLOST advisory committees and feels he learned a lot about city and county operations during those periods.
“I think there’s an opportunity now for me to bring in fresh ideas,” said Bojo, who was the last to qualify for candidacy last month, dropping off his paperwork to the City Clerk’s Office within 90 minutes of the deadline. “I think the commission has done a really, really good job, but I want to take it to the next level. I want to bring in as many companies as we can. I want to grow the town. The state of Georgia is the No. 1 state in our country to do business in. What I’d like to see happen is we make the city of Rome the No. 1 city in the No. 1 state to do business in.”
Bojo, whose wife has spent her entire life in Rome, added he’d like to see more money spent on public safety and in making area trails more intertwined with restaurants and shops like in Atlanta.
Mark Cochran
Local architect Mark Cochran, a resident of Rome for 42 years, said he agreed with Bojo that Rome has good leadership, but he said it’s lacking vision.
“Even Psalms says people without vision perish,” said the 44-year-old father of two who has started four small businesses in town, including an architectural and design firm that has done projects at Berry College and Floyd Medical Center. “So what’s our vision? Where are we going in the next 10 years? Where are we going in next five years? In the next 20 years? I think we’re stable right now, but is stable a good thing?”
Cochran said Rome is getting “beat up” by Georgia’s cities of Columbus, Augusta and Savannah, as well as Chattanooga, Tennessee, when it comes to catering to Millennials.
“Quality of life means different things to different people,” he said, explaining that Baby Boomers and Gen Xers think it means having a nice house and sending your children to nice schools. “Millennials don’t think like that. And if we think Rome can survive without young professional Millennials, we’re kidding ourselves.”
Millennials believe quality of life is more about what you do — not about what you have.
“And that’s a paradigm shift,” he said. “Access to the river, access to the trails, access to good restaurants, access to good bars — whether we like it or not. Access to fun and exciting things to do. Rome doesn’t have that.”
The streetscape on Broad Street built in 1986 was a good start in terms of vision, he said, but it needs to be done on a larger scale.
“Rome is a good city, but we want Rome to be an excellent city, and for that to happen we have to step up and embrace what the future holds and grab ahold of it and do it,” said Cochran, whose mother also joined the family at the forum.
Bill Irmscher
Incumbent Bill Irmscher kept his introduction much shorter, sharing that his parents emigrated from Germany to Indiana, where his father worked for GE for 40 years and his mother worked as a maid, cleaning homes.
Following in their footsteps as a hard worker, his first job at 15 involved working the graveyard shift seven days a week for a total of 63 hours a week.
“So I’m not afraid to work,” he said, adding he graduated from high school early before heading to college and later ending up in Rome in 1972 due to a job promotion. “I’ve traveled extensively ... I opened a plant in Guatemala that started with 45 people and ended up with over 300 employees. Having seen other parts of the world, I consider Rome a great place to be, a great place to raise a family. It’s in an industrial triangle. All we really need are some high-skilled, good-paying jobs. The future of growth is just around the corner.”
He concluded that he’s a good leader, a good follower and a good listener.
“I will listen to your concerns and bring them for consideration,” he said.
Sundai Stevenson
Fellow incumbent Sundai Stevenson, a resident for 27 years, said she is seeking reelection because she cares about the citizens of Rome.
The former social worker who now works in low-income housing said she learned the art of caring from her father.
“At an early age, my father was paralyzed from a car wreck. When he came home from the hospital after 16 months, his care fell on my mother and my siblings,” the mother of two said. “But even though he was paralyzed, my father still cared about his community and was a leader in our neighborhood. I learned that no matter what state you’re in, you can look around and always find someone worse off and you can always help them.”
Having owned Paradise Records at 340 Broad St. with her husband Rick for 17 years, she also understands the need to grow economically.
“You have to help with the quality of lives here and that’s from the time of birth to when you leave this place in death,” she said. “I have a lot to offer. Do I know everything? No. But like my grandpa told me, every day you learn something new. If you stop learning, you stop living.”
Bonny Askew
In the Ward 3 race, former city commissioner Bonny Askew told voters he learned a lot from when he held a seat in early 1980s.
“I learned how to serve, how to listen,” said the 1973 West Rome High grad who recently retired from International Paper after 39 years.
Askew shared a story about the time someone called him with a concern at 2 a.m. Instead of hanging up on the man as his wife thought he should do, he listened to him and realized he needed to talk to the president of a local college instead, and gave him the number. He also called the college president himself to give him a heads up that the young man would be contacting him.
“That’s what I’m supposed to do,” he said. “I’m supposed to listen to your concerns and pass them on and act on your concerns.”
Askew said his two main priorities as commissioner would be to work toward increasing pay for police officers and increasing economic development.
“We have failed our police department,” said the father of three who attended the U.S. Naval Academy for two years before finally graduating from West Georgia College. “Back in ’81 we were losing police officers to larger cities because we weren’t paying them enough. I think that’s kind of the situation now. Not that we can change it a lot, but we can make sure they have what they need to work with and they have enough to support their families.”
Bill Collins
Incumbent Bill Collins, who currently serves as mayor, said he’s been working since he graduated from high school in 1973, starting out at a fish market before landing a job with UPS, where he learned customer service skills that eventually led to taking over his father’s auto detailing business.
Before getting elected to the City Commission and being appointed mayor, he served on the Rome Floyd Chamber executive board and on the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission.
“My wife and I are both elected officials,” he said. “She, of course, is the chairman of the school board and I’m now mayor of the City of Rome. It takes a lot of time to do all that, but the thing about myself, I love what we’ve created as a team. I’ve been a team player all my life. I’ve served on every committee Rome has to offer.”
Collins said he’d like to make people aware of the business loans available that carry low interest rates of 1 and 2%.
“I would love to have the opportunity to work toward this new development authority that’s been created,” he said. “We have an opportunity to create new industry and recruit high-paying jobs for our kids and grandkids to have an even brighter future for tomorrow.”
Craig McDaniel
Incumbent Craig McDaniel began his five minutes praising Mayor Collins.
“He’s doing a great job as mayor,” said the Rome native, whose mother worked for Coca Cola and whose dad was a police officer. “We had the Homelessness Task Force this morning and he has stepped up to the plate and on economic development he has stepped up to the plate.”
After the applause subsided, McDaniel let voters know that after working at Coosa Valley Tech for 35 years and also working in international education for a year, he went into commercial real estate and has “been blessed beyond description.”
He said he’s been to eight foreign countries and 36 states and wouldn’t swap Rome for any other place in the world.
“The quality of life we have here is hard to match anywhere,” the oldest of four said. “We’ve got business after business after business that have been successful here and they will sit at the table and tell industrial prospects how they’ve been successful.”
What’s lacking here, he said, is the availability of commercial properties.
“Over a 20-year period, we’ve really and truly had an abysmal track record,” the West Rome High grad said. “The problem is, we don’t have an economic development plan. If we had an economic development plan, we’d have more than 200 acres available. Bartow County has over 2,200 acres and we’ve got about 220. I sell commercial real estate and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to take people to Calhoun to show them buildings because we don’t have anything here.”
McDaniel said he believes the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority will help grow the community.
“We will grow this community with small businesses,” he said. “If we focus on improving the quality of life, 2020 is going to be an amazing year for this city.”
J.J. Walker Seifert
Last but not least, local defense attorney J.J. Walker Seifert let voters know she is a fighter in life and in her profession.
Two months after losing her bid to serve on the Rome City School Board, she found out she had lymphoma for the second time.
“I finished my chemo about this time last year and I’m here to tell the tale,” the mother of two teenagers said before the room erupted in applause. “That story is not a secret, but it’s not something I talk a whole lot about. I didn’t miss any work. I didn’t miss any work the first time, either, because I love what I do for a living. I love working with these law enforcement and district attorney’s office and other attorneys to help problem solve. I’m creative and smart as all get out, if I can toot my own horn. I’m also pretty tough, as I mentioned.”
The daughter of a Baptist minister, she said one of the most meaningful things she’s ever done in her life is being there to support her father, a retired steel worker of 29 years, when he finally graduated from college about seven years ago.
Seifert said she’s “really excited” to be running for City Commission because she wants to be involved with solving the systemic problems of poverty and homelessness, as well as bringing better jobs with good benefits to Rome. She also wanted people to know she has experience working in the jails with a variety of inmates, so she understands those kinds of public safety issues.
“The key is to keep having open conversations with law enforcement officers about what you can do as a city to help,” she said. “I know the Housing Authority just got a grant of over $1 million to do some affordable housing on Maple, which I’m really excited about because it will cut down on homelessness and add to industry.”