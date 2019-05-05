Dr. Stephen LaPointe, a foot and ankle specialist, is seeking a rezoning so he can build a medical office and move his practice to a lot at 1100 Martha Berry Blvd.
The 0.37-acre former car lot across from Cottis Inn is currently vacant. It's zoned for heavy commercial use and LaPointe is asking for neighborhood-office-commercial zoning.
He told the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission that architect Mark Cochran is designing the building, which will have an entrance off West 11th Street.
"We're working on something that will, hopefully, gentrify the area a little bit," he said.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval and the Rome City Commission will make the final ruling after a public hearing at their May 20 meeting. City commissioners moved up their regular May 27 meeting a week due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Planning commission members also made recommendations on several applications connected with properties in the unincorporated area. The Floyd County Commission will rule on those at its May 28 meeting.
Thomas Smith is asking for agricultural residential zoning of his family's 6.45-acre tract at 1405 Radio Springs Road. It's currently zoned suburban residential, but he said they'd like to have a few chickens and miniature goats as pets.
"I moved here a few months ago with my wife and son, who's almost 2. We wanted to get out of the city and give him a little farm experience," Smith said.
Associate Planner Brice Wood said the surrounding property is zoned suburban residential but they're mainly large lots and "there is a lot of livestock in the area. This gentleman came in and wanted to do it legitimately."
There was no opposition from the neighbors but three planning commission members – Terry Jones, Logan Boss and Steve Miller – had concerns about setting a precedent for future activities.
The application is going to the county commission with a 5 to 3 recommendation of approval.
Also, Eddie Chubb and Chapel Hill United Methodist Church are seeking rezonings for a land swap involving three parcels on Kingston Highway at the bypass.
Wood said the request is for suburban residential for the church land being added to Chubb's parcel at 1762 Kingston Highway and office institutional for Chubb's property going to the church at 1818 Kingston Highway.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval.
A rezoning request for a parcel at the entrance to Celanese Village, at 200 Chatillon Road, is again being deferred, at the request of the applicant.
The property has been used as office space for many years but is zoned residential. Owner Kellilyn Gates had asked for community commercial zoning in February but the Floyd County Commission had concerns about the potential activities in a neighborhood undergoing revitalization.
The board sent the application back to the planning commission for reconsideration as a neighborhood-office-commercial zone, which does not allow late-night operations. However, Gates asked for a postponement until at least the June meeting.