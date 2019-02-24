Campaign finance reports submitted by local lawmakers underscore the focus on health care in this year's Georgia General Assembly.
State legislators are barred from accepting donations while in session, but there was a flurry of activity between Jan. 1 and the Jan. 14 cut-off date. It's a non-election year so the next reports won't be due until June 30.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, reported $9,223 in donations during the first two weeks of the year. He spent just over $8,100 through Jan. 31 and had a net balance of $165,708 in his account.
Top donors were the HCA Georgia PAC — representing hospitals including Redmond Regional and Cartersville medical centers — at $2,600 and Cancer Treatment Centers of America at $1,250. Contributions of $1,000 each came from the political action committees of the Georgia Hospital Association, Hospac, whose members include Floyd Medical Center; the Georgia Pharmacy Association and the Georgia Society of CPAs.
PACs representing the Medical Association of Georgia and state dental and optometric associations also made donations.
Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, reported just under $4,000 in contributions, expenses of $7,209 and a net balance of $56,481 as of Jan. 31.
Beacon Health Options, Inc., of Chesapeake, Virginia, donated $1,000 to her campaign fund. Contributors at $500 each were HOSPAC, the Georgia Radiology PAC and the South Carolina-based legal firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, reported $8,777 in donations, $3,735 in expenses and a total of $36,230 in his campaign account. A State Farm insurance agency owner, his biggest donation was $2,500 from the State Farm PAC.
The Georgia chiropractic, dental and optometric made contributions, along with Hospac, at $500; Humana insurance, at $500; and the HNI Therapy Network of Georgia representing occupational, speech and physical therapists.
Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, won a special election in December and is still paying off some campaign debts. He took in $13,225 in contributions, mainly from individuals and businesses in Bartow and Floyd counties.
The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals donated $500; Georgia Optometric Association gave $250; and the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association gave the retired probate court judge $1,000.